Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Judge denies motion to change guilty plea

Judge denies motion to change guilty plea

Defendant failed to provide 'fair and just reason'

By: Bennett Loudon March 29, 2022 0

A federal judge has denied a bank robber’s motion to withdraw his guilty plea. In July 2020, defendant Michael J. Tyo pleaded guilty, under a plea agreement, to two counts of federal bank robbery and one count of attempted bank robbery. Tyo’s lawyer, a federal public defender, submitted a written motion to withdraw the plea in January. ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo