Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Mar. 22, 2022

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Mar. 22, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff March 29, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds  Recorded March 22, 2022          85 NOT PROVIDED JR CUMMINGS DEVELOPMENT LLC to BAR SABAG BEN DAVID LLC Property Address: 3 LOCHNER PLACE, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12639 Page: 0581 Tax Account: 106.34-2-35 Full Sale Price: $60,000.00 LOPEZ, NANCY et ano to LOPEZ, SANTOS Property Address: 232 WEYL STREET, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12639 Page: ...

