Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Mar. 14, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff March 29, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded March 14, 2022 DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT ALVARDO AUTO SALS 513 LYELL AVENUE SUITE 1, ROCHESTER NY 14606 - - ALVARDO, JOSE 10 SHADY WAY, ROCHESTER NY 14616 - - DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE LONGDUE MARKETPLACE 119 SUSAN LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14616 - - LONGDUE, JOSHUA MITCHELL 119 SUSAN LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14616 - ...

