Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Mar. 14, 2022

Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Mar. 14, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff March 29, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded March 14, 2022 FEDERAL TAX LIEN BILLOTTI, CHARLES F III Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $18,310.23 BRACHT, DEBRA Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $11,184.64 BROWN, DAMARA A Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $149,764.44 CHERRY, STEVEN M Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $316,158.52 HENDERSON, BONNIE Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $3,389.80 HUELS, ALYSON Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $118,603.53 HUNT, NANCY C Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $25,482.25 JURS, JUSTIN M Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $49,200.00 PIETERSE, DAVID L Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $156,068.68 PIETERSE, DAVID L Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $98,847.63 QUINN, DONALD R ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo