Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Mar. 22, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff March 29, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded March 22, 2022            109 NOT PROVIDED CAREY, COLEEN F & CAREY, PHILIP A Property Address: 34 TIMBER OAK CIRCLE, GREECE NY Lender: CITIZENS BANK Amount: $3,701.48 GDB PROPERTIES LLC Property Address: 250 LUCIUS GORDON DRIVE, HENRIETTA NY Lender: TD BANK NA Amount: $795,000.00 NORTH FOREST PROPERTIES 3 LLC & NORTH FOREST ...

