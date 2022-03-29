Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Mar. 14, 2022

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded March 14, 2022 POWER OF ATTORNEY BUECHEL, FREDERICK R Appoints: KNAPP, PAMELA D CERILLI, WYATT Appoints: CERIILI, JANET L FOX, SARA M Appoints: STEIN, CHRISTA LYNCH, MARY A Appoints: MUNGER, CAROL PAPE, TERRY Appoints: OBRIEN, PEGGY L PIZZILLO, ROSE MARY Appoints: PIZZILLO, FRANCESCO SCANIO, RICHARD P Appoints: OLIVER, LAUREEN STATE OF NEW YORK MORTGAGE AGENCY Appoints: JPMORGAN CHASE BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION TIBERIO, ...

