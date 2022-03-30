Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Mar. 23, 2022

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff March 30, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded March 23, 2022            60  NOT PROVIDED BECKWITH, MAC J et al to SPERANDIO PROPERTIES LLC Property Address: 6800 PITTSFORD-PALMYRA ROAD, PERINTON NY Liber: 12640 Page: 0454 Tax Account: 166.17-2-22.206 Full Sale Price: $215,000.00 STONEHILL PROPERTY MANAGEMENT, LLC to MERCURIO, LINDSEY et ano Property Address: 16 BROXBOURNE DRIVE, PERINTON NY Liber: ...

