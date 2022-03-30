Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Mar. 14-15, 2022

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Mar. 14-15, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff March 30, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded March 14, 2022 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT ANDERSON, TIMOTHY 1130 PORTLAND AVENUE APT 2, ROCHESTER NY 14621 Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION Attorney: RELIN GOLDSTEIN & CRANE LLP Amount: $7,227.19 CARDON, MICHAEL 940 CENTER PLACE DRIVE APT D, ROCHESTER NY 14615 Favor: MARINER FINANCE, LLC Attorney: GITLIN, ROBERT BRIAN Amount: $1,793.96 GREEN, CORETTA 8 ELMDORF AVE APT 14, ROCHESTER NY 14619 Favor: ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo