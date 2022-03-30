Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Mar. 14-15, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff March 30, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded March 14, 2022 LIEN RELEASE ALMEKINDER, DONALD W JR Favor: USA/IRS AMBROSIO-SCHULIT, L J Favor: USA/IRS ARTHUR MURRAY DANCE STUDIO Favor: USA/IRS CALUORIE, ROBERT J Favor: USA/IRS CULLIGAN WATER CONDITIONING Favor: USA/IRS DIGNIFIED COMPASSIONATE CARE INC Favor: USA/IRS DODLEY, IMANI N Favor: USA/IRS FOTI, ANDREW B Favor: USA/IRS GRAHAM, BEVERLY M Favor: USA/IRS H&T COMMERICAL & HOME SOLUTIONS LLC Favor: USA/IRS MORGENSTERN, HELEN I Favor: USA/IRS NEW 3D TECHNOLOGIES Favor: ...

