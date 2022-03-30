Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Murder conviction reversed

Murder conviction reversed

Prosecutor took six years to try case

By: Bennett Loudon March 30, 2022 0

A state appeals court has reversed a murder conviction and dismissed the indictment because of a six-year delay before the trial. Defendant Mark McDonald was convicted in March 2017 before state Supreme Court Justice Ethan Greenberg in the Bronx of second-degree murder and first-degree assault and sentenced to 23 years in state prison. The conviction was overturned ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo