Phillip Borrelli joins Lynn D’Elia Temes Stanczyk LLC

Syracuse firm opens Rochester office

By: Bennett Loudon March 30, 2022 0

Attorney Phillip Borrelli has joined the Syracuse-based law firm Lynn D’Elia Temes Stanczyk LLC as managing attorney of a new Rochester office for the firm. Borrelli, who is now of counsel at Lynn D’Elia Temes Stanczyk, has many years of experience working with nonprofits and developers on transactional matters related to affordable housing, historic rehabilitation and ...

