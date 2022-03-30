Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Trini Ross named to advisory panel

Trini Ross named to advisory panel

By: Bennett Loudon March 30, 2022 0

U.S.  Attorney General Merrick B. Garland has appointed Trini Ross, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York, as one of 12 U.S. Attorneys to serve on the Attorney General’s Advisory Committee of U.S. Attorneys (AGAC). Created in 1973, the AGAC advises the Attorney General on matters of policy, procedure, and management. The first meeting ...

