Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / 11 lawyers recognized as Women of Excellence

11 lawyers recognized as Women of Excellence

By: Daily Record Staff March 31, 2022 0

Eleven local lawyers have been selected as recipients of the Rochester Business Journal’s 2022 Women of Excellence awards. The Women of Excellence awards recognize high-achieving women for their career accomplishments including professional experience, community involvement, leadership and sustained commitment to mentoring. The winners were selected by a panel of judges comprised of previous Circle of Excellence ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo