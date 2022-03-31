Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – Suppression: People v. Magee

By: Daily Record Staff March 31, 2022 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Suppression Level one and level three interactions People v. Magee KA 19-00969 Appealed from Erie County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of two counts of criminal possession of a weapon. He argues that the court erred in not suppressing the guns at issue. Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The ...

