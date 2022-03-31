Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Mar. 24, 2022

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Mar. 24, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff March 31, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded March 24, 2022                  49 NOT PROVIDED BREGANDE, DIANE to BREGANDE, DIANE et al Property Address: 81 WHITESTONE LANE, BRIGHTON NY Liber: 12641 Page: 0042 Tax Account: 137.20-1-23 Full Sale Price: $1.00 14428 SIMPSON, JOHN M III et ano to HOME INNOVESTER LLC Property Address: 1610 DAVIS ROAD, ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo