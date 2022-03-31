Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Mar. 15, 2022

Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Mar. 15, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff March 31, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded March 15, 2022 DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT JESS KAMENS PHOTOGRAPHY 50 UNIVERSITY AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14605 - - KAMENS, JESSICA ACP 2699 PO BOX 1110, ALBANY NY 12201 - - JOHNNIE BLAZE HAIR STUDIO 831 JOSEPH AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14621 - - MONROE, JOHN F 23 DALE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621 - - DOING ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo