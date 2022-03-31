Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Mar. 15, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff March 31, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded March 15, 2022 POWER OF ATTORNEY 1ST ALLIANCE LENDING, LLC Appoints: THE MONEY SOURCE, INC BRAIMAN, ROCHELLE Appoints: BELL, JACQUELYN M HSBC BANK USA NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING, INC MONTANTE, GAIL F Appoints: MONTANTE, MICHAEL A MUSCIANESE, ANGELINA J Appoints: MUSSO, JOSEPH TUFANO, JAMES T Appoints: MCQUISTION, ERIC US BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: PNC BANK NA US BANK ...

