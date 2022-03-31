Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Nixon Peabody launches DEI strategic services group

Nixon Peabody launches DEI strategic services group

By: Andrea Deckert March 31, 2022 0

Nixon Peabody has launched a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Strategic Services group to provide organizations with the legal, strategic and practical advice to build more inclusive organizations and create positive impact. The firm has been doing this type of work for some time, and forming the group came about organically over the past 18 months as ...

