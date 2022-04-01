Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Historian sues NY prisons over ban of Attica uprising book

Historian sues NY prisons over ban of Attica uprising book

By: The Associated Press LARRY NEUMEISTER April 1, 2022 0

The author of a Pulitzer Prize-winning book about the revolt at the Attica Correctional Facility in 1971 sued New York state prison authorities on Thursday, saying they've unconstitutionally banned her book behind bars. Author Heather Ann Thompson, a University of Michigan professor, brought the lawsuit in Manhattan federal court over the treatment by New York State ...

