Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Mar. 15, 2022

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Mar. 15, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff April 1, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded March 15, 2022 JUDGMENT SATISFIED, OTHER COURT CAMPBELL, CARL JR Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE CAMPBELL, MICHAEL A Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE CARVER, FLOYD LEE Favor: NEW YORK STATE TAX COMMISSIONER COOPER, KENESHA Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE DAVIS, RICHARD Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE DIN, KA L Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE DIN, ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo