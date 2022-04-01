Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Mar. 25, 2022

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Mar. 25, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff April 1, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded March 25, 2022         90 NOT PROVIDED DONNA I TURGEON IRREVOCABLE TRUST DATED JULY 11, 2019 & HARMAN, KRISTEN Property Address: 106 COURTLY CIRCLE, GREECE NY Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $25,000.00 NINFO, KRISTY L Property Address: 66 PRINCETON LANE, PERINTON NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $225,000.00 ROCKIN RENTAL LLC Property ...

