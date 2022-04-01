Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / New trial ordered in robbery case

New trial ordered in robbery case

Juror had travel plans

By: Bennett Loudon April 1, 2022 0

A state appeals court has reversed a robbery conviction and ordered a new trial because of a judge’s error during jury selection. Defendant Robert Bowman was convicted in August 2018 in state Supreme Court in New York City before Justice Gilbert C. Hong of second-degree and third-degree robbery. Bowman was sentenced as a persistent violent felony offender ...

