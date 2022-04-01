Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Riga Justice Scott Okolowicz censured

Received unemployment compensation while working as justice

By: Bennett Loudon April 1, 2022 0

The New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct has determined that Riga Town Justice Scott Okolowicz should be censured. The Commission found that accepted $318.75 in unemployment compensation after inaccurately certifying he had not worked on four days he actually performed judicial duties, according to Commission officials Okolowicz agreed to the censure, according to the Commission. Okolowicz, who ...

