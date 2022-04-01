Second Circuit – Mortgage loan: Kim Naimoli v. Ocwen Loan Servicing LLC

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff April 1, 2022 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Mortgage loan Recording mortgage instruments – Covered errors Kim Naimoli v. Ocwen Loan Servicing LLC 20-1683-cv Judges Parker and Menashi Background: The plaintiff appealed from the dismissal of her claims against the defendant. She sued under the Real Estate Settlement Procedures Act, alleging that the defendant failed to record her mortgage instruments ...

