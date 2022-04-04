Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Mar. 28, 2022

April 4, 2022

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Deeds Recorded March 28, 2022              62  14420 ALLIED BUILDERS INC to CLEGHORN PROPERTIES OF JAMESVILLE LLC Property Address: 250 STATE STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12642 Page: 0248 Tax Account: 069.13-5-13 Full Sale Price: $675,000.00 14428 FORTY, CHARLES et ano to FORTY, JENNIFER M Property Address: 27 PRESTWICK LANE, CHURCHVILLE NY ...

