Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Mar. 16, 2022

Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Mar. 16, 2022

April 4, 2022

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Doing Business As Recorded March 16, 2022 CORPORATION NAME FILED 4TA OBRA LA VID VERADERA 441 WIKINS STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621 - - DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE CARTER FAMILY REALTY 400 RAINES PARK, ROCHESTER NY 14613 - - CARTER, TARRELL JERRY 400 RAINES PARK, ROCHESTER NY 14613 - - SILKYCARAMEL 139 NARROGATE CROSSING, WEST HENRIETTA NY 14586 - ...

