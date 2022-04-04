Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Mar. 26-28, 2022

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Mar. 26-28, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff April 4, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded March 26, 2022           5 NOT PROVIDED GREGOIRE, KIMBERLY Property Address: 138 GLENTHORNE ROAD, ROCHESTER NY Lender: WELLS FARGO BANK NA Amount: $122,000.00 HRD PROPERTIES LLC Property Address: 259 BRECK STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: CNB MORTGAGE COMPANY Amount: $115,200.00 LEONE, EMILY & LEONE, LOUIS Property Address: 6 GRANDHILL WAY, PITTSFORD NY Lender: CITIZENS BANK NA Amount: ...

