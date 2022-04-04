Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Ruling against NY’s redistricting temporarily on hold

Ruling against NY’s redistricting temporarily on hold

By: The Associated Press MICHAEL HILL April 4, 2022 0

A trial court ruling that declared New York's new congressional and legislative district maps unconstitutional was temporarily stayed Monday as lawyers prepared to argue before an appeals court. The interim order from state Appellate Division Justice Stephen K. Lindley comes four days after a lower court judge threw the state's primary season in turmoil by ruling ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo