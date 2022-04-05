Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – Prior uncharged acts: People v. Moss

April 5, 2022

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Prior uncharged acts Sexual misconduct – Accident – Coerced plea People v. Moss KA 17-00230 Appealed from Monroe County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of sexual abuse arguing that the court erred in allowing the victim to testify about a prior, uncharged incident of sexual abuse allegedly perpetrated ...

