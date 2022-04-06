Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Masaschi, business partners ordered to repay $22M in debt

Masaschi, business partners ordered to repay $22M in debt

By: Kevin Oklobzija April 6, 2022 0

Once-prominent real estate developer Thomas Masaschi and various business partners and entities must repay $22 million in debt to a Rochester high-interest lending institution following recent rulings handed down in state Supreme Court in Monroe County. Masaschi and his co-defendants also have lost control of the former Vacuum Oil refinery on Flint Street, where a decade ...

