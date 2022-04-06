Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Mar. 30, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff April 6, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded March 30, 2022           42  11472 FALVO, ROBERT to FALVO, RENITA SABINA et ano Property Address: 37 PAPER MILL STREET, MENDON NY 11472 Liber: 12643 Page: 0108 Tax Account: 228.12-1-86.1 Full Sale Price: $1.00 14428 BARSELL, SUZANNE E et ano to BARSELL, STEPHEN J et ano Property Address: 87 GREENWAY BOULEVARD, CHURCHVILLE ...

