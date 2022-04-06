Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Mar. 17, 2022

Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Mar. 17, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff April 6, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded March 17, 2022 LIEN SATISFIED COLE MANAGEMENT LLC Favor: COONAN, JAMES L

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo