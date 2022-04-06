Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Mar. 30, 2022

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Mar. 30, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff April 6, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded March 30, 2022           96 NOT PROVIDED 2875 MONROE CLOVER LLC Property Address: 2875 MONROE AVENUE, BRIGHTON NY Lender: EMPOWER FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $4,000,000.00 4411 BUFFALO ROAD LLC Property Address: 441 BUFFALO ROAD, CHILI NY Lender: KLOCK OIL COMPANY INC Amount: $150,000.00 14420 BRONGO, MARTA & BRONGO, STEVEN R Property Address: 580 EAST AVENUE, ...

