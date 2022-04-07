Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – Mandamus: Sapienza v. City of Buffalo

April 7, 2022

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Mandamus Legal right to relief sought Sapienza v. City of Buffalo CA 20-01017 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The petitioners commenced an Article 78 proceeding seeking to compel the respondent to inspect and release as approved electrical work performed by the petitioners. They appeal from the grant of the ...

