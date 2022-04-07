Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Harter Secrest & Emery LLP begins diversity certification process

Harter Secrest & Emery LLP begins diversity certification process

By: Bennett Loudon April 7, 2022 0

The law firm of Harter Secrest & Emery LLP has announced its participation in the Midsize Mansfield Rule certification process. Established by Diversity Lab in 2020, this program is designed to increase the representation of diverse lawyers within the firm and in leadership positions by broadening the pool of candidates considered for entry-level and lateral attorney ...

