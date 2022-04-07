Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Mar. 31, 2022

April 7, 2022

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded March 31, 2022             62  14420 COLON, WILFREDO J to COLON, DANIELLE et ano Property Address: 148 CLARK STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12643 Page: 0485 Tax Account: 068.43-3-12.21 Full Sale Price: $0.00 14428 INGERSOLL, EARL G to KOHR, MELANIE Property Address: 173 DEWEY STREET, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Liber: 12643 Page: 0560 Tax ...

