Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Mar. 17, 2022

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Mar. 17, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff April 7, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded March 17, 2022 SATISFACTION OF JUDGMENT LAMBERT, SHAUN Favor: MIDLAND CREDIT MANAGEMENT INC Amount: LANG, MELISSA Favor: MIDLAND FUNDING LLC Attorney: COHEN & SLAMOWITZ LLP Amount: LANGENBAHN, NANCY B. Favor: MARINER FINANCE LLC Amount: LEEHORSEY, APRIL Favor: LVNV FUNDING LLC Amount: LEWIS, DAMION Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: Marshall, William S. Favor: CAMELOT SQUARE ASSOCIATES DBA CAMELOT APARTMENTS Amount: MCGROGAN, LISA Favor: CACH LLC Attorney: ...

