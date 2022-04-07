Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Oklahoma woman admits to fraud

Oklahoma woman admits to fraud

Scheme garnered more than $43 million

By: Bennett Loudon April 7, 2022 0

An Oklahoma woman pleaded guilty Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Buffalo to a scheme to defraud the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) of over $43.8 million in COVID-19 relief loans guaranteed by the Small Business Administration (SBA). Prosecutors say Amanda J. Gloria, 45, admitted that she conspired to submit at least 153 fraudulent PPP applications seeking ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo