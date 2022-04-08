Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Apr. 1, 2022

April 8, 2022

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded April 1, 2022           62  NOT PROVIDED HONEOYE FALLS PARTNERS LLC to MAGNET DEVELOPMENT LLC Property Address: 58 NORTH MAIN STREET, MENDON NY Liber: 12644 Page: 0204 Tax Account: 228.08-1-11 Full Sale Price: $500,000.00 LODOLCE, ANTHONY to PARIS-WOODS, CAITLYN Property Address: Liber: 12644 Page: 0387 Tax Account: Full Sale Price: $125,000.00 14420 KORALEWSKI, ANDREA to BENZONI, ...

