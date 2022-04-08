Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Mar. 18, 2022

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff April 8, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded March 18, 2022 LIEN RELEASE SMITH, DARREN Favor: UNITED STATES LIEN SATISFIED ODELL, KAREN Favor: RICHARD STEWART TREE AND STUMP SERVICE LLC MECHANICS LIEN 1125 ST PAUL STREET LLC Favor: GREGS CUSTOM EXTERIORS INC Amount: $6,242.14 1125 ST PAUL STREET, ROCHESTER NY  

