Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Apr. 1, 2022

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Apr. 1, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff April 8, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded April 1, 2022           112 NOT PROVIDED 3234 ST PAUL LLC Property Address: 3234 SAINT PAUL BOULEVARD, IRONDEQUOIT NY Lender: COMMUNITY BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Amount: $153,750.00 3234 ST PAUL LLC Property Address: 2376 CULVER ROAD, IRONDEQUOIT NY Lender: COMMUNITY BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Amount: $138,750.00 MILISO V LLC & MILISO V LLC Property Address: 5 ...

