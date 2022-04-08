Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Mar. 18-21, 2022

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
April 8, 2022

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded March 18, 2022 POWER OF ATTORNEY CITIGROUP MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2021-RP3 Appoints: NEWREZ LLC LYNCH, MARTIN Appoints: EDMISTON, CLAIRE LYNCH, SALLY Appoints: EDMISTON, CLAIRE RACE, PHILIP B Appoints: RACE, MARY K Powers of Attorney Recorded March 21, 2022 POWER OF ATTORNEY ALLEN, JUDITH A Appoints: WEYL, GARVIN W AUTOVINO, SYLVIA Appoints: AUTOVINO, ALAN M BEARDSLEY, MARDENE Appoints: BUSCEMI, JENNIFER W FAZIO, SAMUEL Appoints: FAZIO, ...

