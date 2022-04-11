Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / NY $220B budget becomes law, boosted by federal aid, surplus

NY $220B budget becomes law, boosted by federal aid, surplus

By: The Associated Press MARINA VILLENEUVE April 11, 2022 0

New York is set to rely on an influx of federal funds and higher-than-expected tax revenues to balance a $220 billion, one-year state budget, which went into law Saturday. The sale of to-go cocktails became legal once Gov. Kathy Hochul signed budget legislation Saturday. Disagreements over policy issues held up passage of the spending plan over a ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo