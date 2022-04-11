Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / NYSBA offers mental health counseling

NYSBA offers mental health counseling

By: Bennett Loudon April 11, 2022 0

New York State Bar Association members seeking mental health counseling are entitled to up to four free counseling sessions a year through a new lawyer assistance hotline. Mental health professionals will answer all hotline calls and refer NYSBA members to free counseling for issues such as depression, anxiety, burnout and alcohol and drug misuse. Members can reach ...

