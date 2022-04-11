Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
State lawmaker suing city of Rochester, alleging false arrest

By: Bennett Loudon April 11, 2022 0

New York State Assemblyman Demond Meeks is suing the city of Rochester and several police officers for false arrest and other claims.

