Home / News / Zoghlin named to NYSBA panel

Zoghlin named to NYSBA panel

By: Bennett Loudon April 11, 2022 0

Jacob H. Zoghlin, a senior associate attorney at The Zoghlin Group PLLC, has been appointed chair of the Local Government Committee of the New York State Bar Association’s Cannabis Law Section. Zoghlin is chair of The Zoghlin Group’s cannabis law practice group. The Local Government Committee monitors local government activity concerning cannabis law in New York state, ...

