Home / Law / Judge can’t limit motion filings in convicted killer’s case

Judge can’t limit motion filings in convicted killer’s case

Defendant serving 89-year sentence

By: Bennett Loudon April 12, 2022 0

A New York appeals court has reversed an order that required a convicted killer to seek a judge’s approval before filing any new motions in his case.

