Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Apr. 4, 2022

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Apr. 4, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff April 12, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded April 4, 2022                58  NOT PROVIDED SANDOVAL, NORMAN to RIVERA, ELENI Property Address: 590 DRIVING PARK AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12644 Page: 0623 Tax Account: 090.80-1-27 Full Sale Price: $5,000.00 14428 NORTH COAST VENTURES LLC to OTTLEY, LINDA S Property Address: 79 SPOTTS CIRCLE, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Liber: 12644 ...

