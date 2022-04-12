Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Mar. 22, 2022

Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Mar. 22, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff April 12, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded March 22, 2022 DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT JOHNNIE BLAZE HAIR STUDIO 821 JOSEPH AVENUE LOWER FRONT, ROCHESTER NY 14621 - - MONROE, JOHN F 23 DALE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621 - - MOHAWK CLEANING SERVICES 1900 EMPIRE BOULEVARD SUITE 350, WEBSTER NY 14580 - - CHEVERE, GABRIEL & RIVERA, NATASHA M 1306 CULVER ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo