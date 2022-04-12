Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Apr. 4, 2022

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Apr. 4, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff April 12, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded April 4, 2022                 85 NOT PROVIDED KOEHLER, ERIC & SWARTZ, ERIC Property Address: 863 WHISTLERS COVE LANE, GREECE NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $224,800.00 VA2A2 LLC Property Address: 2 SMALLWOOD DRIVE, PERINTON NY Lender: M & T BANK Amount: $193,500.00 14420 HAZELOOD PROPERTIES LLC Property Address: 86 SMITH ...

